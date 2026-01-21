Britain and Denmark Unite to Secure Arctic Amid Greenland Dispute

In a pivotal meeting, Britain and Denmark are poised to conduct critical defense talks focused on maintaining security in the Arctic region, as pressures rise due to U.S. interest in Greenland. The conference aims to reinforce historic alliances amidst global geopolitical shifts.

British Defense Minister John Healey is scheduled to visit Copenhagen on Wednesday to engage in discussions with European counterparts on enhancing security in the 'high north.' This area, encompassing the European Arctic and Greenland, is of strategic importance to both nations.

The agenda highlights protecting essential infrastructure, planning military exercises with the Joint Expeditionary Force, and strengthening support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. Collaborative approaches to counter-drone technology are also set to feature prominently in the dialogue.

