Left Menu

Britain and Denmark Unite to Secure Arctic Amid Greenland Dispute

Britain and Denmark are set to discuss security in the Arctic amid tension over U.S. interest in Greenland. British Defence Minister John Healey will engage in talks on protecting infrastructure and orchestrating military exercises. Enhancing support for Ukraine and counter-drone measures will also be addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:31 IST
Britain and Denmark Unite to Secure Arctic Amid Greenland Dispute
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a pivotal meeting, Britain and Denmark are poised to conduct critical defense talks focused on maintaining security in the Arctic region, as pressures rise due to U.S. interest in Greenland. The conference aims to reinforce historic alliances amidst global geopolitical shifts.

British Defense Minister John Healey is scheduled to visit Copenhagen on Wednesday to engage in discussions with European counterparts on enhancing security in the 'high north.' This area, encompassing the European Arctic and Greenland, is of strategic importance to both nations.

The agenda highlights protecting essential infrastructure, planning military exercises with the Joint Expeditionary Force, and strengthening support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. Collaborative approaches to counter-drone technology are also set to feature prominently in the dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
2
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand
3
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
4
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026