Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Wall Street's Housing Business

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to restrict Wall Street investors from competing with individual homebuyers in the real estate market. The order mandates the administration to issue guidance within 60 days to impose restrictions on single-family home sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:58 IST
Trump's Executive Order Targets Wall Street's Housing Business
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to protect individual homebuyers by signing an executive order targeting Wall Street investors' influence in the housing market.

The executive order, unveiled on Tuesday, mandates the U.S. administration to draft restrictive guidance within 60 days aimed at curbing the sale of single-family homes to corporate investors.

This move, confirmed by the White House, seeks to ensure that average Americans have a better chance against large-scale Wall Street competition when purchasing homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
2
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand
3
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
4
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026