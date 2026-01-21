Trump's Executive Order Targets Wall Street's Housing Business
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to restrict Wall Street investors from competing with individual homebuyers in the real estate market. The order mandates the administration to issue guidance within 60 days to impose restrictions on single-family home sales.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:58 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to protect individual homebuyers by signing an executive order targeting Wall Street investors' influence in the housing market.
The executive order, unveiled on Tuesday, mandates the U.S. administration to draft restrictive guidance within 60 days aimed at curbing the sale of single-family homes to corporate investors.
This move, confirmed by the White House, seeks to ensure that average Americans have a better chance against large-scale Wall Street competition when purchasing homes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
