Trump's Executive Order Targets Wall Street's Housing Business

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to protect individual homebuyers by signing an executive order targeting Wall Street investors' influence in the housing market.

The executive order, unveiled on Tuesday, mandates the U.S. administration to draft restrictive guidance within 60 days aimed at curbing the sale of single-family homes to corporate investors.

This move, confirmed by the White House, seeks to ensure that average Americans have a better chance against large-scale Wall Street competition when purchasing homes.

