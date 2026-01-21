U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

In a significant development ahead of President Donald Trump's planned encounter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated on Tuesday that he is likely to meet with his Chinese counterparts alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

This meeting, slated before the high-stakes dialogue in April, aims to address potential sticking points and ensure that American interests are prioritized. Greer emphasized the routine communication between U.S. and Chinese officials, underpinning the necessity of discussions to avert surprises during the high-level talks.

Greer conveyed confidence on Fox News' Ingraham Angle, underscoring the importance of preemptive talks in smoothing the path for diplomatic engagements. Regular discussions at the staff level indicate a strategic approach to managing bilateral relations.

