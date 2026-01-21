Left Menu

Telangana's Citizen-Centric Policing Revolution

Telangana introduces a groundbreaking citizen-centric approach to policing, allowing crime victims to register FIRs without visiting police stations. This initiative, starting January 27, focuses on vulnerable groups and serious offences, enhancing accessibility, compassion, and trust in the criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:31 IST
Telangana's Citizen-Centric Policing Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move to enhance accessibility and compassion within Telangana's policing, the CID is set to roll out a citizen-centric system for crime registration, including POCSO cases, allowing victims to file FIRs without visiting police stations, a high-ranking official disclosed.

Slated to launch next week, this first-of-its-kind initiative in India will permit FIR registration and initial victim statements to be recorded at a chosen location, relieving victims of the need to visit police premises, according to CID Additional DGP Charu Sinha. Officer training is nearly complete, with the system going live on January 27.

The new process aims to assist victims in vulnerable conditions, such as those under the POCSO Act or SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, by having police visit their location to receive and register complaints. This reform is expected to bolster victims' dignity and access to justice while reinforcing trust in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

AI in Medical Education: A New Era for Healthcare in India

 India
2
Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
3
Temu's Turbulent Times: Turkish Raid Highlights Global Scrutiny

Temu's Turbulent Times: Turkish Raid Highlights Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Majumdar Leads Charge Against TMC: Calls for Electoral Roll Integrity

Majumdar Leads Charge Against TMC: Calls for Electoral Roll Integrity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026