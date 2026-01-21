Telangana's Citizen-Centric Policing Revolution

In a pioneering move to enhance accessibility and compassion within Telangana's policing, the CID is set to roll out a citizen-centric system for crime registration, including POCSO cases, allowing victims to file FIRs without visiting police stations, a high-ranking official disclosed.

Slated to launch next week, this first-of-its-kind initiative in India will permit FIR registration and initial victim statements to be recorded at a chosen location, relieving victims of the need to visit police premises, according to CID Additional DGP Charu Sinha. Officer training is nearly complete, with the system going live on January 27.

The new process aims to assist victims in vulnerable conditions, such as those under the POCSO Act or SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, by having police visit their location to receive and register complaints. This reform is expected to bolster victims' dignity and access to justice while reinforcing trust in the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)