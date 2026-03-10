Left Menu

Tragedy in Mohanlalganj: Juvenile Crime Stems from Family Strife

A 17-year-old in Mohanlalganj, India, allegedly killed his father amid a fraught family dynamic involving substance abuse. The police investigation reveals the family's struggle with financial strain due to the father's addiction. Legal proceedings are underway following the juvenile's detention.

A tragic incident unfolded in the peaceful village of Khujeta, Mohanlalganj, as a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his father following persistent abuse and financial strain tied to the father's drug addiction.

According to the police, tensions flared during a dispute, leading the boy to strike his father, Ramkaran Rawat, 45, with a stick, which unfortunately proved fatal. The juvenile fled but was later found following a tip-off, resulting in his detention near Raibhan Kheda Morh.

Insights into the Rawat family revealed long-standing issues caused by the father's substance abuse, which led to violent behavior and financial hardship. The boy faced legal proceedings in front of the Juvenile Justice Board, as deeper investigations probe the unfortunate realities facing troubled families.

