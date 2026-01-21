CEC Gyanesh Kumar Champions 'Pure' Voters' List Amid Election Roll Controversy

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has highlighted the crucial role of a 'pure' voters' list in strengthening democracy, even as opposition parties cast doubt on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing an international conference on election management, Kumar cited the absence of complaints regarding the revision process in Bihar, emphasizing the efficiency with which local election machinery handled the task.

Opposition claims of vote manipulation were dismissed by Kumar amid the ongoing revision across various states, aiming to eliminate foreign illegal migrants from the voter lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)