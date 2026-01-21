CEC Gyanesh Kumar Champions 'Pure' Voters' List Amid Election Roll Controversy
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the importance of a 'pure' voters' list for democracy amidst opposition criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking at an election management conference, Kumar noted high efficiency and scrutiny in Bihar's roll revision, denying allegations of vote manipulation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has highlighted the crucial role of a 'pure' voters' list in strengthening democracy, even as opposition parties cast doubt on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Addressing an international conference on election management, Kumar cited the absence of complaints regarding the revision process in Bihar, emphasizing the efficiency with which local election machinery handled the task.
Opposition claims of vote manipulation were dismissed by Kumar amid the ongoing revision across various states, aiming to eliminate foreign illegal migrants from the voter lists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Democracy: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Inclusive Development
Democracy and the Digital Age: Revolutionizing Governance in Arunachal Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy and Cultural Heritage
Nepal Gears Up for General Elections: A Show of Democracy
Opposition's Role Crucial in Democracy: Jogaram Patel