Nepal's 2026 Elections: A Pivotal Moment for Youth and Democracy

In a significant political move, former Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, voted in Bhaktapur during the 2026 General Elections. Oli, representing the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), stands as a key contender in the race for the country's premiership. His participation underscores the importance of this electoral process in shaping Nepal's future government.

The 2026 elections are viewed as a turning point in the Himalayan nation, with political heavyweights actively engaging to lead their parties to victory. Held nationwide in a single phase, voting is set from 7 am to 5 pm across all 77 districts. The Kathmandu Post reports that nearly 19 million eligible voters will elect 275 members to the House of Representatives, with the election witnessing an increase of over 915,000 voters compared to 2022.

A critical aspect of this election is the substantial youth involvement, as 52% of voters are aged between 18 and 40. The electoral contest features 6,541 candidates, including 3,406 under the first-past-the-post system vying for 165 seats. Meanwhile, for the proportional representation system's 110 seats, 3,135 candidates from 63 parties compete. To support this democratic undertaking, the Election Commission has set up 23,112 polling centers and deployed a rigorous security force of 341,113 personnel, including temporary election police, maintaining electoral integrity. Results for the first-past-the-post system are expected within 24 hours of the count commencing.

