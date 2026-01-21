China's foreign ministry declared on Wednesday that the nation is not seeking competition with other countries for global influence, amidst growing U.S. interest in Greenland, which could alter longstanding power balances within the transatlantic security alliance.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, stressed during a routine briefing that China remains committed to supporting the international system with the United Nations at its core, regardless of global changes. This statement was in response to questions about China's stance on potential instability in Greenland.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has expressed ambitions to assert sovereignty over Greenland, currently under Denmark's control, a move causing concern among NATO member countries in Europe who are reconsidering their security reliance on the U.S.