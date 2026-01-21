Left Menu

Greenland Geopolitics: China Reaffirms Non-competitive Stance

China asserts its non-competitive foreign policy as U.S. interest in Greenland stirs potential shifts in transatlantic security. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasizes commitment to the international system, amidst U.S. President Trump’s aim to challenge Denmark's hold on Greenland, causing NATO unease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:27 IST
China's foreign ministry declared on Wednesday that the nation is not seeking competition with other countries for global influence, amidst growing U.S. interest in Greenland, which could alter longstanding power balances within the transatlantic security alliance.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, stressed during a routine briefing that China remains committed to supporting the international system with the United Nations at its core, regardless of global changes. This statement was in response to questions about China's stance on potential instability in Greenland.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has expressed ambitions to assert sovereignty over Greenland, currently under Denmark's control, a move causing concern among NATO member countries in Europe who are reconsidering their security reliance on the U.S.

