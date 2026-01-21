Tripura's Transformation: Bridging Distances and Igniting Dreams

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, has extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive development in Tripura.

Saha highlighted that Modi's presence and leadership have inspired fresh aspirations among the people. Expressing his appreciation on Statehood Day, he acknowledged the Centre's dedication to enhanced connectivity, peace, and prosperity in the northeast.

Prime Minister Modi, echoing Saha's sentiments, emphasized the historical distance felt by northeastern residents from national progress, a situation he aims to transform through concerted efforts by central and state governments.

