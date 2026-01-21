Left Menu

Tripura's Transformation: Bridging Distances and Igniting Dreams

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's commitment to inclusive development in the state. Modi's leadership has inspired hope and dignity among residents. Continued efforts of the double-engine government have fostered connectivity and prosperity in Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:32 IST
The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, has extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive development in Tripura.

Saha highlighted that Modi's presence and leadership have inspired fresh aspirations among the people. Expressing his appreciation on Statehood Day, he acknowledged the Centre's dedication to enhanced connectivity, peace, and prosperity in the northeast.

Prime Minister Modi, echoing Saha's sentiments, emphasized the historical distance felt by northeastern residents from national progress, a situation he aims to transform through concerted efforts by central and state governments.

