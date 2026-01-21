Delhi Court Upholds Judicial Authority Against Procedural Abuse

A Delhi court dismissed the appeal of Himmat Singh, who sought exemption from personal court appearances due to medical reasons. The court emphasized the misuse of procedural avenues, noting Singh's selective compliance with judicial orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal highlighted Singh's failure to provide credible medical evidence, stating that medical exemptions are not rights but privileges based on substantiated claims. The court observed Singh's attempts to bypass justice by avoiding orders, further issuing an arrest warrant due to previous maintenance obligations.

The court imposed a Rs 25,000 penalty on Singh for his vexatious appeal. Judge Agrawal underscored that such frivolous legal maneuvers not only obstruct justice but also congest the legal system, delaying genuine cases. The ruling aimed to uphold judicial integrity against procedural misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)