Left Menu

High Court Demands Safeguarding Records Amid Bhagirathpura Water Crisis

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the preservation of records related to the Bhagirathpura water contamination crisis. The court emphasized safe custody of tender and pollution control documents. It also ordered medical care and safe water provision and sought further compliance from the state on interim directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:47 IST
High Court Demands Safeguarding Records Amid Bhagirathpura Water Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has intervened in the Bhagirathpura water crisis, demanding the preservation of essential records. These records include original pipeline tenders and pollution board reports. This comes in response to fears expressed by petitioners' lawyers about possible tampering of crucial documents.

A bench, led by Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, heard several public interest litigations over alleged deaths caused by contaminated water. The court has mandated free medical care, provision of safe drinking water, and infrastructure upgrades. Further, the High Court scheduled another hearing for January 27, summoning Chief Secretary Anurag Jain for online attendance.

Despite government claims of action, petitioners accuse authorities of shirking accountability. The High Court proposed an independent monitoring committee to ensure adherence to interim directives, amid disagreements about the death toll and the effectiveness of government-appointed committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

 Belgium
2
Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

 Switzerland
3
Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

 Russia
4
High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026