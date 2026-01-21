Left Menu

Ryanair Open to Elon Musk's Investment Amid Public Spat, Says CEO

Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary expressed openness to an investment from Elon Musk, amid a public spat between them. O'Leary noted the exchange boosted bookings by 2-3%. Although Musk can invest as a non-European, he cannot own a majority in a European airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:49 IST
Ryanair Open to Elon Musk's Investment Amid Public Spat, Says CEO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, has openly welcomed the idea of investment from tech billionaire Elon Musk, despite their ongoing public disagreements. O'Leary claims that the publicity from their spat has actually propelled the airline's bookings, increasing them by 2-3%.

During a press conference on Wednesday, O'Leary commented, "We're a publicly owned company. Elon Musk is free to invest at any time, although non-European citizens are prohibited from owning a majority of European airlines." This ensures compliance with local airline ownership regulations.

O'Leary further expressed confidence in the potential partnership, stating, "If he wants to invest in Ryanair, we would think it's a very good investment." The exchange highlights the complex interplay between media, public relations, and business strategy.

TRENDING

1
EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

EU Lawmakers Halt Trade Agreement Over Legal Concerns

 Belgium
2
Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

Bengaluru: The Emerging Hub for Global Industry

 Switzerland
3
Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

Russian Strategic Bombers Patrol Sea of Japan

 Russia
4
High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

High-Ranking Malaysian Military Chiefs Face Landmark Corruption Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026