Ryanair Open to Elon Musk's Investment Amid Public Spat, Says CEO

Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, has openly welcomed the idea of investment from tech billionaire Elon Musk, despite their ongoing public disagreements. O'Leary claims that the publicity from their spat has actually propelled the airline's bookings, increasing them by 2-3%.

During a press conference on Wednesday, O'Leary commented, "We're a publicly owned company. Elon Musk is free to invest at any time, although non-European citizens are prohibited from owning a majority of European airlines." This ensures compliance with local airline ownership regulations.

O'Leary further expressed confidence in the potential partnership, stating, "If he wants to invest in Ryanair, we would think it's a very good investment." The exchange highlights the complex interplay between media, public relations, and business strategy.