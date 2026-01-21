SGPC Demands Action Over Alleged Remarks Against Sikh Gurus

Left Menu

A delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee urged the Delhi Police to register a case against former CM Atishi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Sikh Gurus. This follows accusations by the BJP and calls for an apology from Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Updated: 21-01-2026 16:24 IST
An SGPC delegation met with the Delhi Police Commissioner on Wednesday to demand the registration of a case against former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over an alleged derogatory remark about Sikh Gurus.

The ruling BJP has accused Atishi of making 'insensitive' statements regarding Guru Tegh Bahadur during a Delhi Assembly discussion on January 6, coinciding with the 350-year commemoration of the martyrdom of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das, and Bhai Dayala. They called for an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party leader for her alleged use of objectionable language.

The SGPC, in their application to Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, stated that Atishi's comments, recorded in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha proceedings, have deeply hurt Sikh sentiments and reflect a concerning mindset towards the Sikh community. The delegation demanded an FIR be registered against Atishi for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments' to prevent future incidents.

