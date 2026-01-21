Rifaat al-Assad: The Controversial Life and Legacy of a Syrian Powerbroker

Rifaat al-Assad, famed for his role in crushing a 1982 Islamist uprising in Hama, passed away in the United Arab Emirates at the age of 88. His actions in Hama earned him the moniker "butcher of Hama," as thousands were killed under his command.

Rifaat was a key figure in the Assad regime following Hafez al-Assad's 1970 coup but later fell out with his brother. In exile, Rifaat maintained presidential ambitions, returning briefly to Syria in 2021 before leaving again after Bashar al-Assad's ouster. He remained a controversial figure due to war crimes allegations and financial scandals.

Despite his political machinations, Rifaat's legacy is overshadowed by the Hama massacre's brutality and his overseas legal entanglements, including a French conviction for embezzling state funds to amass a substantial European property portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)