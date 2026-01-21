Diplomatic Dialogues: Peace Talks Between U.S. and Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced intentions to engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

While speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Witkoff emphasized the necessity of promoting peace and expressed optimism about the discussions. Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is anticipated to join the negotiations on Thursday.

Details regarding the exact timing of the meetings remain undisclosed, reflecting cautious optimism from all parties involved in achieving a resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)