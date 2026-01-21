Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Peace Talks Between U.S. and Russia

Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced plans to discuss peace efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine and Russia. Scheduled to meet at Davos, both Witkoff and Jared Kushner are seeking a resolution to promote peace, though no specific dates were provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:08 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Peace Talks Between U.S. and Russia
Steve Witkoff
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced intentions to engage in peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, focusing on ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

While speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Witkoff emphasized the necessity of promoting peace and expressed optimism about the discussions. Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is anticipated to join the negotiations on Thursday.

Details regarding the exact timing of the meetings remain undisclosed, reflecting cautious optimism from all parties involved in achieving a resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz Advocates for Immediate Mercosur-Free Trade Agreement Action

Chancellor Merz Advocates for Immediate Mercosur-Free Trade Agreement Action

 Germany
2
Rajasthan Unveils Semiconductor and Aerospace Policies to Boost Tech Manufacturing

Rajasthan Unveils Semiconductor and Aerospace Policies to Boost Tech Manufac...

 India
3
Rachel Reeves Confident in US-UK Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions

Rachel Reeves Confident in US-UK Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
Empowering Doctors: AI in Healthcare Training Program Launched

Empowering Doctors: AI in Healthcare Training Program Launched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026