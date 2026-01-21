Left Menu

Parliamentary Focus: Examining Security and AI-Based Frauds

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will examine key issues like internal security, AI-based frauds, disaster management, and border challenges in 2025-26. Headed by Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the committee aims to address crime against children, drug abuse, human trafficking, and modernize forensic infrastructure.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is gearing up to scrutinize a slew of critical issues such as internal security concerns and AI-based frauds in the forthcoming year.

A bulletin from the Lok Sabha revealed that the committee has earmarked eight subjects for an in-depth examination during the 2025-26 period. Leading this initiative is Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP.

The comprehensive study will encompass disaster management, challenges to internal security, border management including Left Wing Extremism, as well as crime against children, strategies against drug abuse, and various forms of organized crime such as human trafficking. Additionally, the effectiveness of centrally-sponsored schemes in northeastern states and the modernization of national forensic capabilities are set to be key focus areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

