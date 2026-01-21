Parliamentary Focus: Examining Security and AI-Based Frauds

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is gearing up to scrutinize a slew of critical issues such as internal security concerns and AI-based frauds in the forthcoming year.

A bulletin from the Lok Sabha revealed that the committee has earmarked eight subjects for an in-depth examination during the 2025-26 period. Leading this initiative is Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP.

The comprehensive study will encompass disaster management, challenges to internal security, border management including Left Wing Extremism, as well as crime against children, strategies against drug abuse, and various forms of organized crime such as human trafficking. Additionally, the effectiveness of centrally-sponsored schemes in northeastern states and the modernization of national forensic capabilities are set to be key focus areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)