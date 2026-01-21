Delhi High Court's Key Verdicts: Trusts, Shelter Homes, Exams, and T20 World Cup
The Delhi High Court addresses significant cases: declaring a family trust void, examining health in a shelter home, dismissing NEET cut-off petition, and challenging Bangladesh's T20 World Cup participation due to minority issues. These decisions underline the court's wide-ranging influence and its impact on various sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy development, the Delhi High Court was approached by the mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who sought to have their family trust declared 'null and void'. This case highlights familial legal disputes with substantial financial implications.
Attention shifted as the court mandated a comprehensive report from the Delhi government concerning the health and physical conditions of Asha Kiran shelter home inmates. This order underscores the judiciary's role in advocating for the welfare of intellectually disabled individuals.
Meanwhile, the court upheld the NEET PG-2025 qualifying standards, dismissing a public interest litigation challenging the lowering of cut-off marks. In another case, a PIL seeking to block Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup over minority rights concerns was scrutinized, pointing to the intersection of law, sports, and international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Venue Change Request Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Protest at Parliament: Diaspora Demands Protection for Bangladeshi Minorities
Bangladesh Awaits Government's Final Decision on T20 World Cup Venue Shift
ICC Upholds T20 World Cup Schedule Amidst Bangladesh's Venue Concerns
Bangladesh's matches during the T20 World Cup to be played in India, tournament will proceed as scheduled: ICC.