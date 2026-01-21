Delhi High Court's Key Verdicts: Trusts, Shelter Homes, Exams, and T20 World Cup

In a noteworthy development, the Delhi High Court was approached by the mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who sought to have their family trust declared 'null and void'. This case highlights familial legal disputes with substantial financial implications.

Attention shifted as the court mandated a comprehensive report from the Delhi government concerning the health and physical conditions of Asha Kiran shelter home inmates. This order underscores the judiciary's role in advocating for the welfare of intellectually disabled individuals.

Meanwhile, the court upheld the NEET PG-2025 qualifying standards, dismissing a public interest litigation challenging the lowering of cut-off marks. In another case, a PIL seeking to block Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup over minority rights concerns was scrutinized, pointing to the intersection of law, sports, and international relations.

