Supreme Showdown: Trump's Move Against Fed's Lisa Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court faces a critical examination of presidential authority as it hears arguments on President Trump's unprecedented bid to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This case tests the limits of presidential powers concerning the independence of the nation's central bank, a crucial post held by Cook.

The court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, is set to decide on Trump's appeal to lift a ruling preventing Cook's ousting amid ongoing legal challenges. The administration claims mortgage fraud allegations justify her dismissal, though Cook has consistently denied these accusations as misguided and unfounded attacks.

As this legal battle unfolds, questions surrounding the Federal Reserve's autonomy and its ability to set monetary policy without political interference are at the forefront. The outcome could set a precedent for the balance of power between the presidency and independent agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)