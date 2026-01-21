Builder Arrested in Noida Tragedy: Efforts Intensify in Investigation
A builder has been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a software engineer in Greater Noida. The incident has prompted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to launch a probe into possible negligence by the Noida Authority. Efforts to apprehend another builder are ongoing.
A builder linked to the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Greater Noida has been placed in judicial custody. The arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is focusing on alleged negligence by the Noida Authority.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Upadhyaya confirmed that Abhay Kumar, a director at MZ Wiztown Planners, was presented before the court and remanded for a week. Efforts are also underway to arrest another builder associated with Lotus Greens.
The SIT, headed by ADG of Police Bhanu Bhaskar, has been thoroughly questioning Noida Authority officials. As part of the investigation, forensic experts have gathered evidence from the accident site where Yuvraj Mehta tragically lost his life after his vehicle fell into a deep, water-filled pit.
