Left Menu

Builder Arrested in Noida Tragedy: Efforts Intensify in Investigation

A builder has been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a software engineer in Greater Noida. The incident has prompted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to launch a probe into possible negligence by the Noida Authority. Efforts to apprehend another builder are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:27 IST
Builder Arrested in Noida Tragedy: Efforts Intensify in Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A builder linked to the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Greater Noida has been placed in judicial custody. The arrest comes amid an ongoing investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is focusing on alleged negligence by the Noida Authority.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Upadhyaya confirmed that Abhay Kumar, a director at MZ Wiztown Planners, was presented before the court and remanded for a week. Efforts are also underway to arrest another builder associated with Lotus Greens.

The SIT, headed by ADG of Police Bhanu Bhaskar, has been thoroughly questioning Noida Authority officials. As part of the investigation, forensic experts have gathered evidence from the accident site where Yuvraj Mehta tragically lost his life after his vehicle fell into a deep, water-filled pit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026