Telangana Police's Bold Move: Rehabilitation of Surrendered Maoists

The Telangana Police are calling all underground CPI (Maoist) cadre from the state to surrender, boasting of a massive rehabilitation initiative for those who gave up arms in record numbers in 2025.

To lure more members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) into renouncing violence, the police are not just executing rehabilitation plans but also taking proactive measures. Last year, as many as 576 cadres, including central and state committee members, surrendered before the Telangana police.

Currently, there are 17 active underground cadres from Telangana active in different parts of the country, with rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh on their heads, according to the police. Meanwhile, rehabilitation measures such as providing identity documents, bank accounts, and housing are being expedited, under the watchful eye of the Telangana Intelligence Department's Special Intelligence Branch.

