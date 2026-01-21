Left Menu

Telangana Police's Bold Move: Rehabilitation of Surrendered Maoists

The Telangana Police are actively encouraging CPI (Maoist) cadres to surrender by offering a robust rehabilitation program. A record 576 members surrendered in 2025. Active Maoists are urged to renounce violence, with incentives like identity documents, bank accounts, and medical treatment for those mainstreaming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:08 IST
Telangana Police's Bold Move: Rehabilitation of Surrendered Maoists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Police are calling all underground CPI (Maoist) cadre from the state to surrender, boasting of a massive rehabilitation initiative for those who gave up arms in record numbers in 2025.

To lure more members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) into renouncing violence, the police are not just executing rehabilitation plans but also taking proactive measures. Last year, as many as 576 cadres, including central and state committee members, surrendered before the Telangana police.

Currently, there are 17 active underground cadres from Telangana active in different parts of the country, with rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh on their heads, according to the police. Meanwhile, rehabilitation measures such as providing identity documents, bank accounts, and housing are being expedited, under the watchful eye of the Telangana Intelligence Department's Special Intelligence Branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026