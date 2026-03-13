ASEAN Calls for Unity Amid Middle East Crisis

ASEAN's foreign and economic ministers have issued a collective call for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, highlighting the economic ramifications of the conflict on Southeast Asia. Surging oil prices and disrupted trade routes are already impacting the region's economies, prompting a swift response from several ASEAN members.

Following a special meeting called by the Philippines, currently chairing ASEAN, the bloc emphasized the necessity for all parties in the Middle East to exercise self-restraint. The ministers stressed the importance of maintaining open global energy supply chains to mitigate economic fallout, especially given the tension in the Strait of Hormuz.

With concerns over regional vulnerabilities to shocks in global oil and LNG supply routes, ASEAN is pressing for reinforced supply chains, renewable energy transition, and strengthened regional cooperation to maintain economic stability. The Philippines even explored alternatives like sourcing oil from Russia.

