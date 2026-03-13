Left Menu

ASEAN Calls for Unity Amid Middle East Crisis

ASEAN ministers urge a ceasefire in the Middle East, noting the conflict's economic impact on Southeast Asia. Rising oil prices and disrupted trade compel measures to stabilize markets. The region emphasizes open global supply chains and regional cooperation for economic stability and renewable energy transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:44 IST
ASEAN Calls for Unity Amid Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ASEAN's foreign and economic ministers have issued a collective call for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, highlighting the economic ramifications of the conflict on Southeast Asia. Surging oil prices and disrupted trade routes are already impacting the region's economies, prompting a swift response from several ASEAN members.

Following a special meeting called by the Philippines, currently chairing ASEAN, the bloc emphasized the necessity for all parties in the Middle East to exercise self-restraint. The ministers stressed the importance of maintaining open global energy supply chains to mitigate economic fallout, especially given the tension in the Strait of Hormuz.

With concerns over regional vulnerabilities to shocks in global oil and LNG supply routes, ASEAN is pressing for reinforced supply chains, renewable energy transition, and strengthened regional cooperation to maintain economic stability. The Philippines even explored alternatives like sourcing oil from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026