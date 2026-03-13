ASEAN Calls for Unity Amid Middle East Crisis
ASEAN ministers urge a ceasefire in the Middle East, noting the conflict's economic impact on Southeast Asia. Rising oil prices and disrupted trade compel measures to stabilize markets. The region emphasizes open global supply chains and regional cooperation for economic stability and renewable energy transition.
ASEAN's foreign and economic ministers have issued a collective call for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, highlighting the economic ramifications of the conflict on Southeast Asia. Surging oil prices and disrupted trade routes are already impacting the region's economies, prompting a swift response from several ASEAN members.
Following a special meeting called by the Philippines, currently chairing ASEAN, the bloc emphasized the necessity for all parties in the Middle East to exercise self-restraint. The ministers stressed the importance of maintaining open global energy supply chains to mitigate economic fallout, especially given the tension in the Strait of Hormuz.
With concerns over regional vulnerabilities to shocks in global oil and LNG supply routes, ASEAN is pressing for reinforced supply chains, renewable energy transition, and strengthened regional cooperation to maintain economic stability. The Philippines even explored alternatives like sourcing oil from Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Capital's LPG Crisis: Residents and Students Face Energy Supply Woes
Teen Radicalization: White Supremacy's Disturbing Rise in Southeast Asia
India Secures Energy Supply Amid West Asia Crisis through Diversified Procurement
West Asia conflict: PM Modi says it has affected whole world's energy supply chain; 'we believe in ideology of India first.'
US-Iran Conflict Heightens: Global Oil Trade Disruption Looms