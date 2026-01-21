Left Menu

Alleged Religious Conversion Sparks Violence in Odisha Village

A man in Odisha's Dhenkanal district was assaulted and paraded with a footwear garland for allegedly converting others to a different religion. The incident gained attention after the victim's wife filed a police complaint. The police have initiated an investigation and are considering legal action against several suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling incident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has led to a police investigation, following allegations that a man was assaulted over accusations of religious conversion.

The victim, identified as a Christian, was reportedly attacked in his home by a group armed with bamboo sticks while he was praying. He was allegedly beaten, forcibly smeared with vermilion, garlanded with footwear, and paraded through the streets.

The case came to light after the man's wife lodged a complaint, denying the conversion allegations. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar stated that the police have registered a case and are examining the evidence against several suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

