Alleged Religious Conversion Sparks Violence in Odisha Village

An unsettling incident in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has led to a police investigation, following allegations that a man was assaulted over accusations of religious conversion.

The victim, identified as a Christian, was reportedly attacked in his home by a group armed with bamboo sticks while he was praying. He was allegedly beaten, forcibly smeared with vermilion, garlanded with footwear, and paraded through the streets.

The case came to light after the man's wife lodged a complaint, denying the conversion allegations. Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar stated that the police have registered a case and are examining the evidence against several suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)