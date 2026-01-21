Left Menu

Luxury Car Heist: Unveiling the International Vehicle Theft Syndicate

An international syndicate involved in stealing, supplying, and reselling luxury vehicles has been dismantled with the arrest of Juma Khan, who sourced stolen cars from Delhi-NCR. The operation revealed the gang's connection to leaders based in Dubai and led to recovery of numerous high-end vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:10 IST
Luxury Car Heist: Unveiling the International Vehicle Theft Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An international vehicle theft syndicate has been dismantled following the arrest of a key recipient, Juma Khan, in Manipur. According to police reports, Khan procured stolen luxury vehicles from the Delhi-NCR region and arranged fake registrations for resale at considerable profits.

Authorities have identified the National Capital Region as a major hub for vehicle thefts, with over 56% of such cases recorded nationally. In Delhi, a vehicle is stolen approximately every 14 minutes, representing nearly 20% of city crimes.

The arrest marks a breakthrough in uncovering the syndicate's operations, leading to the recovery of multiple stolen cars. The organized crime group, suspected to be run from Dubai, has been linked to supplying over 1,000 vehicles across states. Further investigations are ongoing to trace other members and international associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026