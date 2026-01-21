Luxury Car Heist: Unveiling the International Vehicle Theft Syndicate

An international vehicle theft syndicate has been dismantled following the arrest of a key recipient, Juma Khan, in Manipur. According to police reports, Khan procured stolen luxury vehicles from the Delhi-NCR region and arranged fake registrations for resale at considerable profits.

Authorities have identified the National Capital Region as a major hub for vehicle thefts, with over 56% of such cases recorded nationally. In Delhi, a vehicle is stolen approximately every 14 minutes, representing nearly 20% of city crimes.

The arrest marks a breakthrough in uncovering the syndicate's operations, leading to the recovery of multiple stolen cars. The organized crime group, suspected to be run from Dubai, has been linked to supplying over 1,000 vehicles across states. Further investigations are ongoing to trace other members and international associates.

