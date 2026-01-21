Trump Rules Out Military Option for Greenland

In a statement made on Wednesday, President Donald Trump declared that deploying the U.S. military in Greenland is not on the agenda. He expressed his belief that such actions aren't needed.

Trump's remarks came during a dialogue with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He suggested confidence in the diplomatic judgment of nations involved.

The president stressed that he foresees no need for military involvement and anticipates that decisions will be guided by better judgment.

