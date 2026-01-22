Global Leaders Question Trump's Board of Peace Ambitions

Donald Trump's vision for a Board of Peace, intended to rival the United Nations, is causing a stir among global leaders. Reportedly, numerous officials at the recent Davos World Economic Forum expressed feeling compelled to participate, fearing backlash from a powerful U.S. presidency.

The board is designed to address international conflicts more effectively, extending beyond its initial purpose to manage post-war Gaza reconstruction, according to its draft charter. However, some leaders have voiced concern over the concentration of decision-making power in Trump's hands, raising questions about its true intent.

Despite skepticism, some countries have embraced the concept, hoping it may yield benefits in global conflict zones, such as Gaza and Africa. The uncertainty surrounding the board's structure and mandate underscores a broader struggle over Trump's global ambitions and the dynamics of international power.

