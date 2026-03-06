Oceans at the Heart of Global Geopolitics: India's Call to Leadership

The geopolitical landscape is rapidly shifting, bringing oceans to the forefront of global power struggles. India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking on Friday, stressed India's critical role in leading maritime efforts amidst the unfolding conflict in West Asia, which he described as 'highly unusual'.

Singh highlighted the potential adverse impacts on the global economy, noting that disruptions in crucial regions like the Strait of Hormuz could severely impact energy security due to their pivotal role in oil and gas supplies. The wider implications for global trade have become evident, with cascading effects across various economic sectors.

The escalating US-Iran conflict, including recent attacks resulting in significant casualties, underscores the importance of responsible leadership from maritime nations like India. As the conflict intensifies, Singh urged India to embrace its major maritime nation status with confidence and strategic foresight.

