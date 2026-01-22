Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Trump's Attempt to Remove Fed Governor

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding President Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The court appears inclined to rule in favor of Cook, focusing on due process and the independence of the Federal Reserve. Justices raised concerns about the potential economic impact of Trump's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:05 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court engaged in intense deliberation over President Donald Trump's efforts to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Wednesday. The case is perceived as a critical assessment of the Federal Reserve's autonomy and due process within the context of federal dismissals.

Signals from the justices, during their two-hour discussion, indicated a likely scenario of siding with Cook. The conservative-dominated court is wary of President Trump's push to overturn a judicial decision that currently prevents her removal. Observers, including Professor David Law, predict Cook's retention in her position.

The discourse sharply highlighted due process concerns, with some justices probing the necessity of a formal platform for Cook to refute allegations. Talk of the broader implications, particularly the potential destabilization of the Fed's independence and national economy, also figured prominently in the court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

