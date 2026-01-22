Landmark National Security Trial in Hong Kong Sparks Global Debate

Hong Kong's High Court commenced the significant national security trial of three ex-leaders from a dissolved group known for organizing Tiananmen Square commemorations Thursday.

Once a hallmark of the city's freedoms, the commemorations are banned under China's tight control, making this trial pivotal in highlighting the region's political climate.

International concern grows as these cases, considered a clampdown on dissent, reflect Beijing's tightening grip over the former British colony.

