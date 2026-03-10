Supreme Court's Intervention: A Triumph for Democracy in Bengal
Abhishek Banerjee hailed the Supreme Court's decision to establish appellate tribunals as a victory for democracy, accusing the Election Commission and BJP of unjustly deleting voters in Bengal. The court's directives aim to protect voter rights, reaffirming the Trinamool Congress's stance amid alleged electoral manipulations.
- Country:
- India
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has declared the Supreme Court's involvement in voter list revisions as a victory for democracy and citizens of Bengal. On a protest stage in Esplanade, Banerjee criticized the Election Commission and BJP for purportedly excluding legitimate voters.
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court ordered the establishment of independent tribunals to address voter list appeals. Banerjee accused the poll body of deliberately causing delays and voiced concerns over voters' inability to defend themselves against deletions.
Praising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he highlighted the court's validation of TMC's efforts while vowing to intensify political campaigns to counteract BJP influence. The legal struggle, he asserted, will persist until all eligible voters are reinstated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
