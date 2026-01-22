Left Menu

Tragic Homicide: Death at Texas Immigration Facility Under Scrutiny

The El Paso County Medical Examiner ruled a Cuban detainee's death in Texas as homicide caused by 'asphyxia due to neck and torso compression.' Geraldo Lunas Campos died in ICE custody after reportedly experiencing medical distress. His death is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security.

Updated: 22-01-2026 07:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 07:15 IST
The El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner in Texas has determined that a Cuban detainee's death at an immigration facility was a homicide. The ruling was based on findings of asphyxia linked to neck and torso compression, according to an autopsy by deputy medical examiner Adam C. Gonzalez.

Geraldo Lunas Campos, aged 55, died on January 3 while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Officials stated that Campos experienced 'medical distress' during his detention at Camp East Montana. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, maintains that Campos attempted suicide and resisted staff intervention.

The incident is currently under investigation. Notably, last year saw the highest number of deaths in ICE custody in two decades, with 30 individuals succumbing. In just the first ten days of 2026, four detainees, including Campos, have died in federal immigration custody.

