Tragic Homicide: Death at Texas Immigration Facility Under Scrutiny

The El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner in Texas has determined that a Cuban detainee's death at an immigration facility was a homicide. The ruling was based on findings of asphyxia linked to neck and torso compression, according to an autopsy by deputy medical examiner Adam C. Gonzalez.

Geraldo Lunas Campos, aged 55, died on January 3 while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Officials stated that Campos experienced 'medical distress' during his detention at Camp East Montana. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, maintains that Campos attempted suicide and resisted staff intervention.

The incident is currently under investigation. Notably, last year saw the highest number of deaths in ICE custody in two decades, with 30 individuals succumbing. In just the first ten days of 2026, four detainees, including Campos, have died in federal immigration custody.

