Acquittal in Uvalde: Former Officer Cleared in School Shooting Response

In a significant legal decision, a Texas jury acquitted Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer, on criminal child-endangerment charges related to his response to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. Gonzales, 52, who served on the Uvalde school district police force, was cleared of 29 felony counts, each carrying up to two years in prison.

The courtroom was a scene of mixed emotions as Gonzales broke down in relief while victims' families reacted with shock and tears. Although the jury deliberated for over seven hours, they ultimately decided Gonzales was not guilty of failing to act during one of the deadliest U.S. school shootings.

The case reignited discussions on police conduct, with defense attorney Jason Goss arguing that Gonzales was unfairly scapegoated for broader law enforcement failures. The trial concluded in Corpus Christi, after concerns about a fair trial in Uvalde, where emotions still run high years after the tragedy.

