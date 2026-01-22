Landmark Trial in Hong Kong: Tiananmen Commemoration Leaders Face Subversion Charges

On Thursday, Hong Kong's High Court will commence the significant trial of former leaders from a disbanded group, famous for organizing Tiananmen Square commemoration events. This trial signals a crucial moment under the national security law implemented after 2019's pro-democracy protests.

Chow Hang-tung, the former vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance, alongside Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho, faces severe charges under the controversial security law. They are accused of 'inciting subversion of state power,' a charge carrying up to a decade of imprisonment.

The trial emphasizes a broader historical context of Hong Kong's struggle for democratic arts of expression, reflecting back to the 1989 Beijing crackdown interval. The forthcoming 75-day court proceedings will refocus the international lens on the region's strained political landscape.