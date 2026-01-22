Left Menu

U.S. Warnings Stir Haiti's Political Pot: Elections on the Horizon?

The U.S. cautioned Haiti's transitional council against altering the government amid growing pressure to conduct elections after a decade. Challenges persist with gang violence dominating the landscape. The council, established post-crisis in 2024, faces criticism and fears of overstaying its mandate, with elections tentatively set for later this year.

The United States has issued a stern warning to Haiti's transitional council against any attempts to modify the troubled nation's government amid escalating pressure to hold elections. The unelected council has been urged to steer the Caribbean country towards its first elections in a decade.

In a statement shared on X, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti stressed that individuals supporting destabilizing actions, perceived as aiding gangs, would face repercussions. This warning underscores efforts to maintain security amid surging gang violence and worsening poverty rates.

With the transitional council's mandate approaching its end, tensions are high. Critics fear some members aim to extend their power, potentially fueling further unrest. Meanwhile, the U.N. underscores the immediate need for democratic transition, as gangs continue seizing control of critical regions.

