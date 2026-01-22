Arrest in Nilambur: Safan Nabbed for Alleged Child Pornography Circulation
A 20-year-old man named Safan, from Nilambur, has been arrested for distributing child pornography via social media and websites. The Malappuram Cyber police conducted a raid following surveillance and confiscated electronic devices. Safan, previously involved in a narcotics case, faces charges under the POCSO and IT Acts.
A significant arrest has been made by the Malappuram Cyber police, involving a 20-year-old man named Safan, accused of distributing child pornography via social media and websites in Nilambur.
The police surveilled Safan after receiving a tip-off regarding his illegal activities. Upon sufficient evidence, a raid was conducted at his residence, which led to his arrest. Electronic devices, including his mobile phones, are being examined for further evidence.
The accused, Safan, has a previous record of being involved in a narcotics-related case. He faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, before being remanded in judicial custody.
