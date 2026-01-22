Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy by Deviating from State-Prepared Speech
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot faced criticism from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for reading his own speech instead of one prepared by the state during a legislative address. The CM accused Gehlot of violating constitutional duties by acting on central government influences, leading to potential legal actions against the governor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Controversy erupted over Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to deliver a self-prepared speech during the state's legislative address, bypassing the one crafted by the state government.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah labeled the move unconstitutional, accusing Gehlot of being manipulated by the central government, a statement that hints at potential legal actions against the governor.
The dispute centers around Article 176 of the Indian Constitution, which mandates the governor must articulate the state cabinet's prepared speech, a provision allegedly violated by Gehlot's actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to address joint sitting of state legislature on Jan 22, official sources.
(Eds: Minor edit) Karnataka Guv Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to address joint sitting of state legislature on Jan 22: Official sources.
Fostering Innovation: A Call to Action for State Legislatures by Lok Sabha Speaker