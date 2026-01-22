Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy by Deviating from State-Prepared Speech

Controversy erupted over Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to deliver a self-prepared speech during the state's legislative address, bypassing the one crafted by the state government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah labeled the move unconstitutional, accusing Gehlot of being manipulated by the central government, a statement that hints at potential legal actions against the governor.

The dispute centers around Article 176 of the Indian Constitution, which mandates the governor must articulate the state cabinet's prepared speech, a provision allegedly violated by Gehlot's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)