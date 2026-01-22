Supreme Court Declines Broad Directives on PIL for Stampede Prevention

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea demanding comprehensive measures to curb stampedes at large public gatherings, including religious events and political rallies. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, recommended the petitioner pursue the issue with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Election Commission.

Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned the judiciary's role in crowd management and law enforcement, emphasizing the matter's complexity. Petitioner Tumbalam Gooty Venkatesh sought government intervention to establish a standardized operating procedure for managing crowds during mass gatherings, including during political rallies under the model code of conduct.

The bench acknowledged the petitioner's concerns following recent tragic stampedes but maintained that policy formulation should remain the domain of law enforcement experts. The case has been directed to the appropriate authorities for further consideration, allowing the petitioner to continue advocacy efforts through formal channels.

