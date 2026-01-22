Decades of Despair: 1984 Riot Victims Demand Justice in Delhi

Outside a Delhi court on Thursday, victims' families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots voiced their anguish following the acquittal of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, accused of inciting violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri. Despite his acquittal, Kumar remains imprisoned on other riot-related murder charges.

Nirmal Kaur recounted her painful childhood memories of witnessing her father being burnt alive. She lamented the decades-long fight for justice, feeling her family's suffering remained ignored. Another woman, living with similar trauma, vowed continued protest until justice prevails, expressing willingness to die outside the courthouse if necessary.

Bagi Kaur, who lost ten family members, shared grim recollections of the riot aftermath and criticized the legal system's failures. Alongside fellow protestors, she vowed persistence in their legal battle for justice, underscoring the enduring wound inflicted by the riots that has never healed.

