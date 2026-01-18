Left Menu

Tribal Undertrials: Justice Delayed is Justice Denied in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, 21% of undertrial prisoners belong to tribal communities. This issue highlights severe prison overcrowding and calls for urgent action to expedite trials and reform the bail system. Congress leader Umang Singhar stresses the disproportionate impact on marginalized groups and urges systematic reforms.

In a revealing statement, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, emphasized the dire situation regarding tribal undertrial prisoners in the state.

Singhar, pointing to official data, stressed that tribal individuals constitute 21% of undertrial inmates in Madhya Pradesh's overcrowded prisons. He urged the government and judiciary for immediate reforms, including faster trials and simplified bail procedures.

Highlighting severe overcrowding, Singhar said Madhya Pradesh's jails are over capacity with 45,543 prisoners, while only built to hold 30,000. The alarming number of detained individuals highlights systemic issues and the urgent need for legislative intervention to uphold constitutional rights, especially for socially and economically weaker communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

