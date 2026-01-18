Tribal Undertrials: Justice Delayed is Justice Denied in Madhya Pradesh

In a revealing statement, Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, emphasized the dire situation regarding tribal undertrial prisoners in the state.

Singhar, pointing to official data, stressed that tribal individuals constitute 21% of undertrial inmates in Madhya Pradesh's overcrowded prisons. He urged the government and judiciary for immediate reforms, including faster trials and simplified bail procedures.

Highlighting severe overcrowding, Singhar said Madhya Pradesh's jails are over capacity with 45,543 prisoners, while only built to hold 30,000. The alarming number of detained individuals highlights systemic issues and the urgent need for legislative intervention to uphold constitutional rights, especially for socially and economically weaker communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)