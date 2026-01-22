Supreme Court Deliberates on Controversial UP Gangsters Act
The Supreme Court is reviewing petitions challenging parts of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Petitioners contend the state law is redundant, overlapping central laws on organized crime. The Court has scheduled further hearings for March to consider detailed submissions.
The Supreme Court has commenced hearings on a series of petitions challenging the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. Petitioners argue that the statute overlaps with central legislation on organized crime, rendering the state law redundant.
Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari noted the overlap with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, criticizing the state for maintaining rules on gangster activities already encompassed under central legislation. The court, however, indicated that the state statute does not conflict with the national laws.
The Uttar Pradesh government, represented by Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj and advocate Ruchira Goel, has requested time to respond to the repugnancy claim. The Supreme Court will hear further discussions on this matter in March, having called for submissions from all parties involved.
