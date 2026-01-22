Mystery Surrounds Death of Teenager in Bhalua Village

The unexpected death of a 17-year-old girl named Sheetal Kumari in Bhalua village has raised suspicions, with local authorities probing the incident. The Class-12 student was discovered unconscious in her room and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her uncle reported the event to the police, while her father, residing in Chennai, remained distant from the unfolding situation. Although family members asserted she was suffering from an illness, the lack of visible injuries has spurred police to conduct a detailed post-mortem examination.

Khukhundu Police Station's Officer Dinesh Kumar Mishra conveyed that mysterious circumstances surround the death, and clarity is expected upon receiving the post-mortem report. Investigators are closely examining all aspects of the case to determine the truth behind this tragic death.

