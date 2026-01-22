Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Policewoman's Untimely Demise Sparks Investigation

A 27-year-old female constable named Preeti Parmar was found dead in her Bharuch district residence, reportedly by suicide. While a note was found at the scene, it remains unexamined. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities awaiting autopsy results and forensic analysis of her phone.

The law enforcement community in Gujarat is reeling from the news of a young constable's tragic death. Preeti Parmar, aged 27, was discovered dead in her official quarters in the Bharuch district on Wednesday night.

Authorities are currently treating the case as an accidental death. A suicide note was recovered but is yet to be scrutinized by investigators. Additionally, her mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination to gain insights into her last communications.

The deputy superintendent of police, Akshayraj Makwana, confirmed that Parmar's relatives have been notified of the incident. A post-mortem examination is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death.

