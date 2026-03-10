Central Investigation Sought in Parakamani Theft Case

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has urgently called for a central agency to investigate the Parakamani theft case, claiming there are active efforts to conceal the crime. Former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, addressing the media on Tuesday, alleged that the theft, long hidden from the public eye, has only recently been exposed.

Reddy highlighted the suspicious manner of the employee's arrest, followed by a swift bail, suggesting that influential figures may be involved. He urged for the case to be transferred to central agencies to unveil the details, adding that the current evidence might only be a fraction of the truth.

Allegations suggest that the Parakamani theft, involving gold and silver being robbed, exchanged, and mortgaged with audacious ease, points to a more extensive network. Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is praised for managing the case skillfully, while critics accuse the coalition of inaction and police compliance with state directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)