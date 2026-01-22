NIA Court Sentences Karnataka Man to 10 Years for Terror Recruitment
A special NIA court sentenced Sayyad M Idris to 10 years in prison for radicalizing and recruiting for the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The court also fined him Rs 70,000. The investigation revealed efforts to recruit youths in West Bengal, leading to arrests and ongoing trials.
A Kolkata special NIA court has handed down a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Sayyad M Idris for his involvement in radicalizing and recruiting youngsters for the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The verdict was announced in an official statement issued on Thursday.
Idris, a resident of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, was tried under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Besides the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on him.
The NIA, which took over the case from West Bengal Police in April 2020, also uncovered that Idris conspired with Altaf Ahmed Rather and Tania Parveen to form a LeT module by recruiting local youths. The investigation continues as Interpol notices have been issued for absconding individuals involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
