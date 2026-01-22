Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Police Custody: The Case of Manojkumar Bhatia

Manojkumar Ramji Bhatia, a 19-year-old man, was found dead in police custody in Nagpur after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor. Initially apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, he faced charges under the POCSO Act. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:51 IST
Mysterious Death in Police Custody: The Case of Manojkumar Bhatia
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old named Manojkumar Ramji Bhatia was discovered dead in a Nagpur police station, where he was being held on charges of kidnapping a minor girl and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Bhatia, who was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to Nagpur and presented in court. He was placed in police custody for two days but was found hanging inside the lock-up, according to officials.

The authorities have begun an investigation into the incident, informing the man's family and recording statements from police officers present during the events. Bhatia, a student residing in Nagpur, allegedly kidnapped a girl from his village, prompting a police search and subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid Global Trade Frictions

Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid ...

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

 Global
3
Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

 Global
4
Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026