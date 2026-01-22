Mysterious Death in Police Custody: The Case of Manojkumar Bhatia

A 19-year-old named Manojkumar Ramji Bhatia was discovered dead in a Nagpur police station, where he was being held on charges of kidnapping a minor girl and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Bhatia, who was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to Nagpur and presented in court. He was placed in police custody for two days but was found hanging inside the lock-up, according to officials.

The authorities have begun an investigation into the incident, informing the man's family and recording statements from police officers present during the events. Bhatia, a student residing in Nagpur, allegedly kidnapped a girl from his village, prompting a police search and subsequent arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)