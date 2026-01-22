Mysterious Death in Police Custody: The Case of Manojkumar Bhatia
Manojkumar Ramji Bhatia, a 19-year-old man, was found dead in police custody in Nagpur after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor. Initially apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, he faced charges under the POCSO Act. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.
A 19-year-old named Manojkumar Ramji Bhatia was discovered dead in a Nagpur police station, where he was being held on charges of kidnapping a minor girl and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Bhatia, who was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to Nagpur and presented in court. He was placed in police custody for two days but was found hanging inside the lock-up, according to officials.
The authorities have begun an investigation into the incident, informing the man's family and recording statements from police officers present during the events. Bhatia, a student residing in Nagpur, allegedly kidnapped a girl from his village, prompting a police search and subsequent arrest.
