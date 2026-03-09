Tragedy in Nagpur: Death Toll in Factory Blast Rises

The March 1 explosion at Nagpur's SBL Energy Limited has claimed another life, raising the death toll to 23. A 27-year-old woman, Seema Vijay Dhurve, succumbed to her injuries after battling severe burns at Orange City Hospital.

Authorities report that the devastating blast resulted in 24 serious injuries, with victims enduring burns between 30 to 70 percent of their bodies. Several patients have also sustained critical internal injuries.

The initial blast caused immediate fatalities, with 20 workers losing their lives on site. Rescue and medical teams continue to provide care to those affected by the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)