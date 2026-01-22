Tragedy in Doda: Army Truck Plunge Claims 10 Lives

An army truck skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in the tragic deaths of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 more, according to officials.

The incident occurred at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. The driver lost control of the bulletproof Army vehicle, Casspir, leading it to fall into a 200-foot gorge.

The Army and police swiftly launched a rescue operation, recovering four soldiers dead at the scene and rescuing 11 others with injuries. As rescue efforts continued, six more injured soldiers succumbed. High-ranking officials and government leaders expressed their condolences and support for the victims' families.