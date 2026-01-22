Tragedy in Doda: Army Truck Plunge Claims 10 Lives
An Army truck accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the deaths of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11. The vehicle skidded off a high-altitude road, plunging into a gorge. Rescue operations were quickly initiated. Authorities expressed condolences and praise for the swift response.
- Country:
- India
An army truck skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in the tragic deaths of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 more, according to officials.
The incident occurred at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. The driver lost control of the bulletproof Army vehicle, Casspir, leading it to fall into a 200-foot gorge.
The Army and police swiftly launched a rescue operation, recovering four soldiers dead at the scene and rescuing 11 others with injuries. As rescue efforts continued, six more injured soldiers succumbed. High-ranking officials and government leaders expressed their condolences and support for the victims' families.
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Karachi: Fire Claims 30 Lives as Rescue Operations Continue
Daring Leopard Rescue Operation Unfolds in Daman's Market
Dramatic Rescue Operation: Leopard Removed from Sweet Shop
SANDF Intensifies Flood Rescue Operations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, Extends Support to Mozambique
Intense Gunfight: Eight Soldiers Injured in Kishtwar Operation 'Trashi-I'