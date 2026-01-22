Left Menu

New Twists in Zubeen Garg Case: Bail Pleas Withdrawn Amid Accusations

In the Zubeen Garg death case, two accused withdrew their bail applications. Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg are central figures, with charges ranging from murder to culpable homicide. Despite a Singapore coroner finding no foul play, the case continues, with a crucial court decision expected on January 30.

Zubeen Garg
In a significant development in the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case, two central figures, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, have withdrawn their bail pleas. The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court heard arguments from both sides, with bail petitions of five out of the seven accused reviewed.

Mahanta and Sandipan Garg face severe charges of murder and culpable homicide, respectively. The court will revisit the matter on January 30, a date eagerly awaited by the victim's family members who remain hopeful for justice.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to a Singapore coroner ruling out foul play in Garg's death and pointing to severe intoxication as the cause. An order on the remaining bail petitions and further legal proceedings could reshape public perception of the mysterious case.

