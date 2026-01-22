ASHA Workers Intensify Protest in West Bengal Over Unmet Demands

Protesting for improved wages and working terms, ASHA workers across West Bengal have significantly ramped up their demonstrations following a confrontation with police personnel in Kolkata. The health workers are demanding a higher minimum monthly honorarium, amid claims of neglect and indifference from the state government.

On Thursday, ASHA workers orchestrated large-scale protests in districts including Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, and Bankura. This displays ongoing discontent with the state's approach to their demands, such as formal recognition as health workers, better compensation for extensive working hours, and a structured salary.

Though Wednesday's altercation resulted in blocked roads and heightened tensions, senior officials of the health department did not appear to address the protestors' demands. Supported by political entities such as SUCI (Communist), ASHA workers have launched a 'cease-work' campaign, seeking justice and recognition.

