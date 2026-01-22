Shifting Lines: Israel's Stealth Expansion in Gaza

Satellite images and resident accounts show that Israel has moved its armistice blocks deeper into Gaza, violating a U.S.-backed ceasefire. The incursions have destroyed numerous buildings and displaced thousands of Palestinians, intensifying the humanitarian crisis in the region.

In Al-Tuffah, once a historic quarter of Gaza City, Israeli forces have razed much of the area, displacing families who took shelter there under ceasefire hopes. The ongoing conflict has already claimed more than 460 Palestinian lives, including many children, since the ceasefire.

The controversial shifts have raised concerns about a de facto partition, with calls for urgent intervention as Israel continues its operations, citing security reasons amid a broader peace plan push by the Trump administration.

