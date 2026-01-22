Left Menu

Stalin Challenges Governor's Role in Assembly Sessions

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin calls for ending the annual state Assembly session with the Governor's address, proposing a constitutional amendment. The initiative follows a pattern of Governors refusing to read state-prepared addresses, which Stalin argues undermines state autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:43 IST
Stalin Challenges Governor's Role in Assembly Sessions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced a strong call for ending the tradition of starting the annual state Assembly session with a Governor's address. Stalin plans to propose a constitutional amendment to abolish the practice, which he deems outdated and irrelevant.

His statement follows a pattern observed in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, where Governors have refused to deliver addresses prepared by state Cabinets, undermining the authority of elected governments, according to Stalin. The Tamil Nadu CM expressed these views on social media platform 'X'.

Stalin, who leads the DMK, aims to rally support from opposition parties nationwide for this constitutional change in the upcoming parliamentary session. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah maintains that delivering such addresses is a constitutional duty under Articles 176 and 163.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

Court Drama: Domestic Dispute Turns Tragic as Man Attempts Suicide

 India
2
Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

Egypt's Surge in Private Investment: A Boost to the Economy

 Global
3
Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

 India
4
ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

ED Director's Kolkata Visit: Unraveling the I-PAC Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026