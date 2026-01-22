Stalin Challenges Governor's Role in Assembly Sessions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced a strong call for ending the tradition of starting the annual state Assembly session with a Governor's address. Stalin plans to propose a constitutional amendment to abolish the practice, which he deems outdated and irrelevant.

His statement follows a pattern observed in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, where Governors have refused to deliver addresses prepared by state Cabinets, undermining the authority of elected governments, according to Stalin. The Tamil Nadu CM expressed these views on social media platform 'X'.

Stalin, who leads the DMK, aims to rally support from opposition parties nationwide for this constitutional change in the upcoming parliamentary session. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah maintains that delivering such addresses is a constitutional duty under Articles 176 and 163.

(With inputs from agencies.)